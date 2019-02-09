Try 1 month for 99¢
Road Work Ahead

SHOSHONE — Idaho Materials and Construction is starting work on a multifaceted construction project that includes five miles of U.S. Highway 26 in Lincoln County. 

The work area extends from Ohlinger Road west of Shoshone to the junction of U.S. Highway 93. Most of the construction will take place in the spring, including storm sewer upgrades, road restoration and curb ramp improvements to comply with Americans with Disability Act standards. 

At various portions of the project, drivers should expect to have reduced speed limits and short delays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Idaho Transportation Department warns motorists to watch for flaggers and pilot cars during working hours.

To plan ahead and learn about road conditions before your trip, dial 5-1-1 or visit 511.idaho.gov for information on the state highway or interstate system.

