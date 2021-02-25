ITD resuming I-84 construction in March

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department is resuming construction on March 8 of a 7-mile stretch of I-84 between Twin Falls and Jerome.

The agency is rehabilitating the roadway between mileposts 166 and 173. While this work is being completed, traffic will be reduced to a signal lane in each direction. The construction is expected to last until mid-summer.

ITD began working on this $15 million project last May but stopped operations in November for the winter. In that first phase, the agency rehabilitated the westbound lanes of traffic. This year the same will be done on the eastbound lanes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This rehabilitation work includes removing 6 inches of roadway and replacing it with new material. ITD spokesperson Jessica Williams said this will create a smoother and safer roadway for motorists.

Last year, in addition to this rehabilitation work, ITD completed other improvements as well.

“In addition to rehabilitating seven miles, we also increased the length of ramps at interchanges, improved lighting and upgraded stormwater drainage,” ITD project manager Brock Dillé said in a press release from the department.