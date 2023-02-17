The Idaho Transportation Department will hold an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. March 1 at the Burley Hampton Inn, 560 Hampton Dr., so people can review the selected design plans for the Burley and Heyburn Interstate 84 interchanges projects.

An online meeting will be held from March 2-15 for those people who cannot attend in person.

The self-guided meeting can be viewed at itdprojects.org/projects/i-84-burley-and-heyburn-interchanges.

Construction of the projects will begin in 2024.

Both interchanges were built in the 1960s and have reached the end of their service life.

The estimated costs for construction on each interchange is $55 to $65 million.

Information will also be available during the open house on other projects in the area, including the Highway 27 Burley to Paul rehabilitation project and the I-84 Kasota to Burley reconstruction project.