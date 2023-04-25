TWIN FALLS — A preliminary study for a new bridge across the Snake River Canyon is nearing completion, and representatives from the Idaho Transportation Department shared with the City Council on Monday what they’ve found so far.

Jesse Barrus, District 4 engineer with ITD told the council that, after almost a year of studies, the analysis of current and future traffic conditions was almost done.

“This is a highly anticipated topic,” Barrus told the council. “This is a check in; we don’t have any definitive alternatives or solutions that we’re going to propose to you today.”

A year ago ITD began its preliminary study of what traffic improvements will be needed over the next 50 years to accommodate growth. The study includes the possibility of a new bridge over the Snake River Canyon and other improvements that would allow traffic to continue to flow with more and more vehicles on the road.

Barrus told the council he expects the study could be done and presented to the public by this coming summer.

ITD is looking at several factors as it evaluates options for crossings, including how each location would reduce congestion on the Perrine Bridge and local roads.

Other considerations include the distance the bridge would need to span and how many miles of new road would be needed to connect the new bridge to existing roads.

‘It’s not that far out’

Building bridges and roads hasn’t gotten cheaper in recent years, and even with new funding mechanisms in place, ITD would likely need to tap into some funding beyond its annual budget to get any bridge project done.

The report will also look at near-term projects that could alleviate some traffic concerns in Twin Falls, mainly Blue Lakes Boulevard at Pole Line Road.

One bridge option would put a crossing east of the Perrine Bridge, connecting to Eastland Drive. According to the study, this would reduce traffic on the Perrine Bridge by 22-27%. It would cost about $400 million and require four miles of new roads to connect.

“One of the questions was, ‘What is that going to do to our city streets?’” Barrus told the council. “It would propose to take 20 to 30% off the Perrine.”

Barrus said that a portion of that traffic would return to Pole Line. He said that Eastland would have potentially 10% more traffic, and increases on other nearby connecting roads as well.

Vice Mayor Christopher Reid said that for the many years residents of the area have talked about the possibility of a new bridge, most have envisioned a crossing on the west side of town, extending north from U.S. Highway 93.

“I don’t think anybody’s a fan of Eastland,” Reid said during the meeting. “As we’ve been talking about this for years and years and years, 93 really is the area that most people were anticipating, and they still think that is the area that it should be put out.”

According to the study, the crossing location Reid mentioned near Highway 93 west of the Perrine Bridge location would have an even bigger potential reduction to traffic on the Perrine Bridge, removing about 39%. It comes with a higher price tag — at about $590 million — due to the need for 10 miles of additional road.

ITD Chief Operations Officer Dan McElhinny laid out some hypotheticals for how long the project could take, given the amount of funding needed, as well as a few years for federal studies that would need to be done as well.

“At the end of that, we’ll know which alignment the region and the communities would like, and then we can start doing the fun stuff, like designing it,” McElhinny said. “It’s not that far out. It’s not 20 years out. I like to say we’re four to seven years out. We just have to come together to make some decisions and keep this moving.”

Once the study is complete, the transportation department will hold public open houses and take comments on their findings. A recommendation could be made to the Idaho Transportation Board by 2024.