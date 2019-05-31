SHOSHONE — Idaho Transportation Department is wrapping up corridor improvements on U.S. 93 and is seeking public input on the final segment.
An open house takes place Thursday regarding a project along U.S. 93 at 300 South Road. Residents can drop by between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game, Magic Valley Regional Office, 324 South, 417 East, Jerome.
The state agency wants to expand the existing two-lane highway to four lanes with a center median and turn bays. The public will be able to review the proposals and discuss details with the ITD project team.
Information: Email ITD Project Manager Nathan Jerke at nathan.jerke@itd.idaho.gov by June 20.
