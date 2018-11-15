JEROME — Hold on, motorists! The state has closed the Jerome Rest Area off eastbound Interstate 84, but several gas stations say their facilities are open to the public.
Idaho Transportation Department will demolish the old restrooms between Twin Falls and Jerome sometime in the next month. The rest area is about 50 years old and is no longer serviceable, ITD spokeswoman Jessica Williams said.
“The Jerome Rest Area was built in the ‘70s,” she said. “At that time, there just weren’t many businesses offering services along the way.”
But as Jerome and Twin Falls have grown, there are now more options for a pit stop. In lieu of building a new state-operated bathroom facility, ITD has chosen to sign “Interstate Oasis” agreements with businesses at exits 165, 173 and 182 — Mr. Gas in Jerome, The Garden of Eden at the Hansen Bridge, and Valley Country Store north of Twin Falls on U.S. 93.
Interstate Oasis agreements provide signage to the businesses on the interstate in exchange for the business providing 24-hour parking and restrooms free of charge.
“We’re here for the public’s use anyway,” said Bruce Jensen, general manager for Mr. Gas in Jerome. “I don’t think it’ll really affect our staffing.”
Mr. Gas opened in May and has 24-hour services and showers.
At Valley Country Store — Crossroads, employees do hourly bathroom checks and a deep-clean every shift, General Manager Gina Shotswell said. The gas station and convenience store opened in February 2017.
“We get a lot of travelers through here on a consistent basis,” Shotswell said.
In addition to the restrooms and 20 spaces for RVs and trucks, Valley Country Store has free public Wi-Fi.
The Jerome Rest Area previously offered two men’s stalls and three women’s stalls. Aside from its age, the rest area no longer met the standards for 80-mile-per-hour merging, Williams said. Its proximity to Exit 173 also caused problems.
“It created a weaving conflict between vehicles exiting for Twin Falls and vehicles entering from the rest area,” Williams said.
The rest area closed permanently on Wednesday. There are no plans for the property beyond demolition.
This is the first time ITD has signed an Interstate Oasis partnership agreement in District 4. The state plans to keep its eastbound and westbound rest areas near Bliss, and is looking into doubling the parking at each of those stops, Williams said.
