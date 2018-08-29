TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department will hold public hearings on proposals to allow trucks weighing up to 129,000 pounds on sections of Idaho Highway 75 and U.S. Highway 93.
The shipments will be reducible — cargo or goods can be removed to make the truck lighter.
The proposal for Idaho 75 from U.S. Highway 26 to Airport Way will be discussed from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 5 in the Minnie Moore Room of the Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey.
For the proposal for U.S. 93 from U.S. Highway 30 to Idaho Highway 25, comments will be taken from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, 2015 Neilsen Point Place, Twin Falls.
There will be an opportunity to give verbal or written testimony at both hearings.
To review the applications before the hearings or to submit comments before or after the events, go to itd.idaho.gov/freight/?target=129000-lbs-route-requests and click on “129k Pending Route Requests.”
Comments also can be emailed to adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov" target="_blank">adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov or mailed to Adam Rush, Idaho Transportation Department, 3311 W. State St., Boise, ID 83703. The comment deadline is Sept. 27.
People with questions may also call 208-334-8119 or email adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov.
