ITD considering heavier truck routes

TWIN FALLS — Idaho Milk Transport wants the Idaho Transportation Department to raise its weight limit on some roads, to allow trucks that weigh 129,000 pounds. The company made the request because allowing heavier trucks on several routes would be helpful when moving milk from Northwest Dairy Association Dairies to the Jerome Darigold plant.

ITD held public hearings on the proposed routes Wednesday in Wendell and Thursday in Twin Falls.

There are three proposed routes, all of which would allow for 129,000-pound trucks — the current limit is 105,000 pounds. One proposed route would be U.S. Highway 93 from the intersection with Idaho Highway 74 to Washington Street North in Twin Falls. Another would be for a short stretch of the South Jerome Interchange over Interstate 84. The last would route would be Idaho Highway 46 from the U.S. Highway 30 intersection in Buhl to Interstate 84.

ITD reviewed all of the requests and recommended proceeding with them.

ITD Policy and Program Specialist Lance Green said that 129,000-pound loads don’t cause any additional damage to roads. That’s because heavier loads have to distribute their weight over more axles.

“The impact per tire is actually less,” Green said.

