ITD considering heavier truck routes

TWIN FALLS — Idaho Milk Transport wants the Idaho Transportation Department to raise its weight limit on some roads, to allow trucks that weigh 129,000 pounds. The company made the request because allowing heavier trucks on several routes would be helpful when moving milk from Northwest Dairy Association Dairies to the Jerome Darigold plant.
ITD held public hearings on the proposed routes Wednesday in Wendell and Thursday in Twin Falls.
There are three proposed routes, all of which would allow for 129,000-pound trucks — the current limit is 105,000 pounds. One proposed route would be U.S. Highway 93 from the intersection with Idaho Highway 74 to Washington Street North in Twin Falls. Another would be for a short stretch of the South Jerome Interchange over Interstate 84. The last would route would be Idaho Highway 46 from the U.S. Highway 30 intersection in Buhl to Interstate 84.
ITD reviewed all of the requests and recommended proceeding with them.
ITD Policy and Program Specialist Lance Green said that 129,000-pound loads don’t cause any additional damage to roads. That’s because heavier loads have to distribute their weight over more axles.
“The impact per tire is actually less,” Green said.
Back in 2016, the federal government passed a law that gave Idaho the ability to allow 129,000-pound trucks on interstates and state roads. Surrounding states had already been allowing 129,000-pound loads. Before raising the weight limits, ITD has to receive an application, such as the ones from Idaho Milk Transport, asking for the increase.
Idaho Milk Transport said in its applications for the new routes that driving heavier loads will enable the business to haul milk more efficiently and reduce trips by several hundred annually.
Green noted that if the new routes are approved, you won’t start seeing bigger trucks driving by. The only way to tell the difference would be by counting the number of axles, he said.
If ITD does allow for heavier trucks on the proposed routes, the decision would not overrule cities’ abilities to limit heavy truck traffic.
“These are all on state routes,” Green said. Local jurisdictions will still maintain their authority and ability to require permits for heavier trucks.
Individuals can submit public comments until March 20 either by visiting itd.idaho.gov/freight, emailing a comment to jessica.williams@itd.idaho.gov or sending a letter to: Idaho Transportation Department, District 4, ATTN: Jessica Williams; 216 S Date Street, Shoshone, ID 83352.