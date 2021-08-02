It took months, but these Idahoans got COVID-19 shots. What changed their minds?

Not vaccinated yet? Here’s what to know

The COVID-19 vaccine is free, even if you don’t have insurance. Anyone age 12 and older can be vaccinated. Visit covidvaccine.idaho.gov to find a nearby vaccination site, a local pharmacy offering walk-in shots, or to schedule an appointment with a health care provider.

Have questions about the vaccine?

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare answers more than 65 questions about the vaccine on its COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ.