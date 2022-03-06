It’s tax time. Do you qualify for a reduction in Idaho property taxes?

BOISE — Certain Idaho residents may qualify for up to $1,500 in property tax relief under Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction program, according to a press release from the Idaho State Tax Commission.

The program is administered by the tax commission, but taxpayers can apply through their county’s assessor’s office. Applications are available on the tax commission’s website or from the county assessor and must be submitted by April 18.

Property Tax Reduction benefits won’t reduce solid waste, irrigation or other fees charged by government entities.

To qualify, an applicant must meet all of the following criteria:

Idaho resident

A home or mobile home owner with a value that does not exceed the limit that will be set by law in June 2022

Total income after medical expenses of $32,230 or less

In addition, the applicant may qualify if they are:

Age 65 or older

A former prisoner of war or hostage

Parent or guardian to a motherless or fatherless child under 18

Blind

A widow or widower

Disabled as recognized by the Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Board, Federal Civil Service, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or a public employment system not covered by these agencies

A veteran with a 10% or more service-connected disability or receiving a Veterans Affairs pension for a non-service connected disability. A veteran may also qualify if a disability application is being processed or appealed.

For further information, call the tax commission at 208-334-7736, or 800-972-7660, ext. 7736.

