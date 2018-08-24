TWIN FALLS — Watery eyes, runny nose, a cough and chest heaviness. Possible diagnosis: It’s pretty smoky out there.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has extended its forecast and caution for air pollution across Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties. Blaine and Camas counties were also issued an alert late Friday. The prediction is for the air quality to be at unhealthy levels at least until noon Monday.
Along with the warning, the DEQ has banned all outdoor burning — anything that doesn’t go through a stack, exhaust or a vent, said Bobby Dye, regional manager of air quality and remediation. And health officials recommend you stay indoors as much as possible.
“Prevention is really the best course of action,” said Greg Ball, a pulmonologist at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. “You wouldn’t want to go out for a jog or go to the park for three hours.”
Here are a few things to know as you prepare for your weekend activities.
How bad is it?
The forecast calls for the air quality to bounce between “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and “unhealthy” categories over the next three days.
“We’re focusing on the 24-hour averages — not what we’re going to see in an hour or two,” Dye said.
The Air Quality Index ranks anything 50 and below as “good” air quality, while 151 and above is bad even for the normally healthy population. Sensitive groups — people with lung conditions or heart conditions, for example — are particularly at risk when the AQI for an area is above 100.
“Every day in our office we see somebody requiring additional therapy, steroids or antibiotics,” Ball said Thursday. “All of our lung patients are just feeling a little bit worse.”
Anyone can find hourly raw air quality data online at AirNow.gov. But you can also sign up for the DEQ’s alert mailing list by emailing bobby.dye@deq.idaho.gov. The DEQ has air quality monitors for this region in Twin Falls, Ketchum, Paul and Carey.
Where is the smoke coming from?
“It depends on which way the wind is blowing,” Dye said.
This week, smoke started blowing in from wildfires in Canada, but winds later drove the smoke over from Oregon and Nevada. Dye’s personal prediction is that smoke will continue to blow in from Nevada, California and Oregon.
The DEQ has issued air pollution cautions for five days this year, including the latest one through Monday. In 2017, the alerts were issued for a total of 12 days in Blaine and Camas counties, and for 10 days in the lower six counties.
“The exceptional events are becoming not so exceptional anymore,” Dye said. “It seems like wildfire impacts are becoming more common in this area.”
What should I do to protect myself?
The best thing to do with these air quality conditions is to get inside into an air-conditioned house, Ball said. Keep all windows and doors closed, and if you don’t have a house with filtered air conditioning, try to find one.
If you do go outside, limit your exposure time and try to limit outdoor activity. In the car, keep the windows rolled up and use the vehicle’s air recirculation button, Ball said.
Surgical masks will not protect you from the smoke unless they are labeled N95 or P100, he said.
“These particles are really small — 25 to 30 times smaller than the diameter of your hair,” Ball said.
People with heart diseases may experience chest pain or arm pain, and those with lung diseases could have wheezing and flare-ups with prolonged exposure. If this is the case, they should contact their doctor immediately, he said.
“If you do smoke, stop,” Ball said said. “That’s just adding insult to injury. Those people are at even higher risk for symptoms.”
With the current smoke levels outside, he says it’s like smoking an additional three cigarettes.
Are my pets OK in the smoke?
“They are affected just as bad as people, in some cases,” said Zsigmond Svanto, a veterinarian at Twin Falls Veterinary Clinic & Hospital.
Over the past three weeks, his office has seen an increase in animals coming in with respiratory-related changes. And at this time of year, sensitive animals may already be battling allergens such as dust and pollen.
In some cases, the smoke has led to a secondary infection.
“Normally, they are average cold viruses, but they get an upper hand,” Svanto said. “We’re seeing a lot of dogs with respiratory symptoms.”
Some small breeds, especially, are naturally predisposed to breathing problems.
Generally, Svanto recommends limiting dog’s activities outside. Short walks are fine — like 20 to 30 minutes — and especially in the early morning or evening when it isn’t as hot. A dog’s panting will increase its exposure to smoke, he said.
“Inside is not necessarily a smoke-free area,” he said. “I don’t think that there is a smoke-free zone.”
If your dogs prefer to be outside, make sure they are in a shaded area that’s cool and comfortable and don’t stimulate play, he said.
If your dog does show symptoms and is up to date on its vaccines, monitor him or her for green or yellow discharge at the nose and make sure your pet is eating and drinking normally. It should clear up in five to seven days, Svanto said.
Some pets with allergies may need more frequent treatments due to the smoke, he said.
How is air quality monitored?
DEQ’s monitoring stations continuously vacuum in air samples, and once an hour, stamp a strip of white tape with an imprint. That information is then read and transmitted.
At around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the monitor on the roof of the Twin Falls County West building was reading 65 micrograms per cubic meter. That converts to an Air Quality Index of 156, Dye said.
Twin Falls typically has an inversion in the morning and the evening. An inversion is a warm layer of air trapping a cold layer under it, he said. During these inversions, air doesn’t move as freely so pollution can get worse. DEQ has recommended people delay fueling their vehicles and reduce using gasoline-powered equipment until late in the day.
