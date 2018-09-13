BURLEY — With fall knocking at our doors, it's time to take every chance possible to preserve the taste of summer.
With so many tasty fruits and vegetables ripe right now, the best way to preserve that flavor of summer is with canning.
"You can't put off canning. You can't keep putting it off," Gwen Jones said. "If you see that your peaches are ready, you say that you have to do it now."
Jones has been canning for 66 years. She has 11 children and 51 grandchildren, which keeps her busy making sure that all her family gets her homegrown green beans.
"It's exciting seeing the younger generation wanting to learn how to can," Jones said.
Her advice to start canning is to find a friend who cans and learn from them.
Despite Jones' vast experience, she doesn't take the task of canning lightly. She gets her pressure canner checked every two years by the University of Idaho Extension office. She said to always use sources in the community to can safely.
"Cooking is an art, but canning is a science," said Grace Wittman, an educator at the extension office.
Nationwide, there's a rise in canning food, she said.
Wittman thinks canning is becoming more popular because people want more control of what's in their food.
"More people are becoming gardeners," Wittman said. "They like the satisfaction of growing it and eating it."
Now is the best time of year to can salsa. Every ingredient is at peak harvest, and that is the time to can, Wittman said. Most salsa recipes contain a mixture of low-acid foods, such as onions and chilies. Acid, such as vinegar or lemon juice must be added for the boiling water canning process to prevent bacteria.
Wittman hosts canning classes in the fall and spring with the University of Idaho Extension. For canning-approved recipes, check with the University of Idaho Extension.
Home-canned foods must be in containers with airtight seals and receive sufficient heat to kill all microorganisms. Common errors with amateur canning are making up recipes, adding thickeners, adding extra vegetables and failing to acidify the food.
Improper canning could lead to contamination. If canning rules aren't strictly followed it could lead to mold, yeast or, in rare cases, botulism — a germ found in soil that can survive and produce toxin in a sealed jar of food.
"That's why we always use a tested, safe recipe," the Central District Director of University of Idaho Extension Central, Lyle Hansen said. "Because I like to know the food I am making is safe for my family.”
For acidic food, like fruits, salsa or jellies, the boiling method for canning is used. It's recommended to wash the jars in the dishwasher to warm them before placing them in boiling water. Reduce the heat to maintain boil and set a timer for processing. It must stay at a steady boil for the entire processing time. Once time is up, turn off heat and wait five minutes before removing jars. After taking the jars out, allow them to stand at room temperature for 12-24 hours before moving to storage.
Pressure canning involves using a pressure canner that can heat water to a higher temperature than just boiling. This method of canning is recommended for low-acid foods such as vegetables and meats.
"It's a big job to feed the world," Jones said.
