It’s official — Idaho ends budget year with record surplus of nearly $900 million

“Idaho’s economic numbers show even in the middle of a global pandemic, conservative governing works,” Little said in a press release. “We have worked hard to curb government spending while providing tax relief and making investments where they count. We are seeing the impact of those conservative principles in action.”

What does the surplus mean for Idaho?

The surplus means Idaho will have extra money available for one-time spending on projects that may not have been anticipated a year ago. But many of the proposals and decisions won’t come until the 2022 legislative session begins in January.

In late June, Idaho Division of Financial Management administrator Alex Adams told the Idaho Capital Sun that Little would work with legislators over the upcoming months to develop proposals for the surplus.

Little and Adams didn’t spoil any secrets, but they have hinted that some of the money is likely to be returned via tax cuts and some will likely be invested in Idaho’s K-12 public school system, along with other one-time capital and infrastructure projects.