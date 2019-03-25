TWIN FALLS — If you thought you were seeing double these past few weeks, you weren’t alone.
Driving along Shoshone Street between Sixth Avenue North and Second Avenue North, some motorists were confounded by two sets of painted white stripes on the roadway. While the city had repainted the road last year, winter precipitation uncovered the old set of stripes. Drivers who were unfamiliar with the new lane transitions were getting confused about which stripes to follow.
The city took some stop-gap measures last week to temporary solve the problem. The new stripes have been repainted, and the old ones were covered with tar. In April, city staff will approach the City Council to talk about how they can improve the situation more permanently.
“That roadway is rutted,” Public Works Director Jon Caton said. “The pavement is starting to fail and we’d like to restripe that.”
In the meantime, city staff and City Council members are getting phone calls and messages from residents who are confused about the situation on Shoshone Street. While there haven’t been any crashes caused by the lines, there have been concerns, complaints and near-misses, City Engineer Jackie Fields said.
“We hear them,” she said. “We see them on ‘Rants and Raves.’ People call in.”
Here are the answers city officials gave for some questions residents may still have.
How did we get to the current striping?
The new lane configuration was striped last year as part of a federal aid project that added turn bays and ramps on Shoshone Street, Fields said. These improvements were needed for safety reasons at the intersections with Fourth and Sixth avenues, where left-turning vehicles impeded traffic flow, Deputy City Manager Mitch Humble said.
But in doing so, the city had to sacrifice at least some of the street parking on Shoshone Street. The Council settled on a design that reduced parking as little as possible, but required a lane adjustment in areas where parking was eliminated to make room for the turn lanes.
“Parking is a sensitive issue downtown,” Caton said. “We want to be mindful of the parking. That’s why it wanders like that.”
Is it safe?
Some drivers have been wary about the short transitions where the lanes shift suddenly to accommodate the extra turn bays.
“Those seem a bit abrupt,” Humble said. “That’s a quick zigzag in and out.”
But they do comply with safety standards given the posted speed limit on that section of Shoshone Street.
“We set those tapers based on the posted speed, which is 25 miles per hour,” Fields said.
Why were the old lines still showing?
When the city did the turn-bay project last year with federal aid, there wasn’t enough funding to do a seal coat on the road, which would have obliterated the old paint markings.
“We know that it’s always a challenge to change striping when you have not sealed the road,” Fields said. “The most effective time to do it is after you put a seal coat down.”
Since that didn’t happen, the city street crews went over the old lines with black paint. But that didn’t hold for long. Winter weather washed off the black paint, and snow and rain made it difficult for drivers to see the lines.
Compounding the problem were the existing ruts in the road. Especially at night, Caton said, drivers had a tendency to follow the ruts, which followed the old striping pattern.
“Not only is the pavement starting to fail — it’s adding to the confusion,” Caton said.
“It’s just not working,” he said.
What might be done about the striping and the ruts?
The city’s public works, engineering and managerial departments plan to come before the City Council with some requests and recommendations for Shoshone Street. That could happen as soon as April 8, Humble said.
Firstly, Caton is proposing a mill and inlay project between Sixth and Fourth avenues. This would remove and replace the 3 inches of pavement over the top of the road base. The city street crews would also strengthen any unstable sections of the road base they might discover.
While Caton doesn’t have an exact estimate for the cost of such a project, he thinks it will be around $160,000. He’d love to see it done in another couple months before that part of town gets busy with events.
Humble said the streets department still has some money left over from a $4.4 million allocation the City Council gave it in 2017 to repair roads from winter damage. The city had later received grant money, which stretched those funds further.
If approved, the mill and inlay would solve the rut problem, and the city could then restripe the road. What those stripes may look like will depend on what the City Council decides.
“I need to come back to Council will some alternatives,” Fields said.
Personally, Humble feels the city could stick to the current configuration but still improve the situation by eliminating the old lines and the ruts. The current striping with four transitions is OK, he said.
“It just takes some getting used to,” Humble said. “I just think that it’s new. It’s a short transition but it certainly isn’t unsafe-short.”
Another option might be to lengthen those transitions to make them less uncomfortable for drivers. But that would cost even more parking spaces in an area where visitors to the courts, City Park and nearby church demand them.
Caton might propose a more drastic solution: make Shoshone Street a five-lane roadway along that entire section. A center lane in the middle would accommodate left-turners, and there would be no need for a transition. This would eliminate all of the street parking, however — a proposal that got shot down by the City Council a couple of years ago.
“There’s a lot of parking need in that area,” Humble said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.