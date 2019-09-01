TWIN FALLS — Out of the sun and into one of the fairground’s newest buildings, lifelong passions keep chugging along.
It’s been one year since the Magic Valley Model Railroaders club moved into their new building at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. Since then, fairgoers have walked among the handcrafted scenery.
The detailed sets are the accumulation of a lifelong passion, said Karl Corbin, one of the club’s oldest and longest-tenured members.
“I’ve got model trains in my blood,” Corbin said with a smile. “It doesn’t go away.”
Corbin and club members build vivid landscapes from scratch for electrically powered trains to motor through. There’s a variety of barns and other buildings, and carefully placed hills, streams and trees.
There are even a few local features. Corbin’s project ahead of last year’s fair was a model of the Perrine Bridge, complete with a scaled plastic figurine sitting along the edge of the bridge, equipped with a parachute.
It’s the creativity that continues to attract him, Corbin said. It’s something he hopes to impress upon younger generations through his work with the Boy Scouts of America and the Snake River Council.
The new building allows them to spread out, and tracks and landscapes and create anything imaginable, Corbin said.
“It makes it an opportunity for people that can’t build a layout at home but like to model railroad, they can bring their trains out and run,” he said.
It’s not a bad pastime to have an affinity for, Tom Upchurch said.
You have free articles remaining.
“Fortunately my honey thinks there are worse hobbies I can have,” Upchurch said. “As long as I don’t break the bank too often she’s pretty understanding.”
The scenery stays in place and members bring their collections — or at least some of their collection — each week, he said.
People bring several different types of model trains of all shapes and sizes. Many modelers have their own specialty and style.
Upchurch began collecting trains when he was six, and he’s added a few to his collection each of the 70 years since. There are too many to choose a favorite, but some remind him of live events from his past. He used to stand beneath the Southern Pacific train, and occasionally he’ll set his model up for a run.
When the club moved buildings last year, much of the landscape was no longer usable and needed to be rebuilt. While a lot of the scenery has been rebuilt to complement the tracks, the club continues to plan for future additions.
One table will soon have a mining district, a mill and an agricultural center.
Modelers work on their projects at the fairgrounds every Saturday from noon to whenever they call it quits, Richard St. Clair said.
The club is always open to new members and people are always encouraged to bring trains of any size.
St. Clair recently joined the club to be around like-minded modelers. The opportunity is not available everywhere, and the new space allows for the hobby to continue, he said.
“It’s all about the trains,” St. Clair said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.