TWIN FALLS — Rather than a criminal court hearing, adoptions were the order of the day Friday at the Twin Falls County Judicial Annex.

To celebrate National Adoption Day, which falls this year on Saturday, a special ceremony was held to celebrate the positive impact of a safe home and loving family in a child’s life, as the proclamation read by Fifth District Administrative Judge Eric Wildman said.

Magistrate Judge Benjamin Harmer officiated at the adoption of Shayne Mikeal Amerson, 3, by his grandmother, Mary Jones.

Jones has lived in Twin Falls since 2001, and this is the second grandchild she’s adopted.

“I’m privileged to be part of your adoption,” Harmer said, adding that he’d never before been present for National Adoption Day.

Wildman said there are 1,748 children in foster care across Idaho seeking adoption, 223 in the Fifth Judicial District.

“I appreciate everybody who’s willing to adopt,” said guest speaker David Coach of Idaho Children and Family

Services, an adoptive father himself.

“It’s about the kids.”

National Adoption Day is an ef

National Adoption Day

Shayne Amerson plays with the microphone as he is adopted by his grandmother, Mary Jones, on Friday during National Adoption Day at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

fort to increase awareness that there are more than 125,000 children in the nationwide foster care system waiting to be adopted, according to nationaladoptionday.org.

The annual event was founded in 2000 by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, Alliance for Children’s Rights and Children’s Action Network.

Courts in more than 400 cities across the U.S. participate in the event, with 75,000 children being adopted from foster homes since National Adoption Day started.

Scheduled for the week before Thanksgiving, the adoptions taking place give families an added reason to be thankful.

Coach stressed his gratitude to all adoptive families: “They are giving love, security and a place to call home to these children.”

