TWIN FALLS — Rather than a criminal court hearing, adoptions were the order of the day Friday at the Twin Falls County Judicial Annex.
To celebrate National Adoption Day, which falls this year on Saturday, a special ceremony was held to celebrate the positive impact of a safe home and loving family in a child’s life, as the proclamation read by Fifth District Administrative Judge Eric Wildman said.
Magistrate Judge Benjamin Harmer officiated at the adoption of Shayne Mikeal Amerson, 3, by his grandmother, Mary Jones.
Jones has lived in Twin Falls since 2001, and this is the second grandchild she’s adopted.
“I’m privileged to be part of your adoption,” Harmer said, adding that he’d never before been present for National Adoption Day.
Wildman said there are 1,748 children in foster care across Idaho seeking adoption, 223 in the Fifth Judicial District.
“I appreciate everybody who’s willing to adopt,” said guest speaker David Coach of Idaho Children and Family
Services, an adoptive father himself.
“It’s about the kids.”
The article doesn't mention the exorbitant cost of adopting. It would be done a lot more if the cost was reasonable. There are thousands of couples who would love to adopt but they can't afford $20,000 to $50,000 for the privilege. If they're serious ab out encouraging adoptions, they need to figure out a way to cut the cost to where the average couple can afford it.
