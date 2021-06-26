‘It’s a challenge’: Short-term rental issues plague a small Idaho town near Yellowstone

Fremont County had 13,099 residents and 9,186 housing units as of July 2019.

If Cluff discovers an owner is renting without a permit, whether through a resident complaint or other methods, the focus is on compliance rather than punishment. People almost always choose to get a permit after they are contacted, he said, and fines and other penalties are rarely necessary. No set of rules is perfect, he said, but Fremont County’s procedures have worked pretty well for the most part.

‘The peace and tranquility of the area … is gone’

Ken Watts, a resident since 2010, is chairman of the Island Park Preservation Coalition, a local advocacy group. Watts said transient rentals have caused a tremendous amount of conflict in the community. He said he has submitted complaints to the county about short-term rentals in his area that went unanswered, including one last July. Cluff said he was aware of the complaints but could not comment on current investigations or pending enforcement efforts.

Watts said the rental across the road from his home costs $735 per night, and he knows others cost more than $1,000 per night. Those prices often attract big groups and multiple vehicles parked in front of the home, along with a lot of noise and sometimes people shooting off guns or yelling at neighbors.