'It made me who I am': Vietnam War veteran says he was born to serve his country

He learned survival skills in boot camp, but it was during his time on the destroyer when he discovered there was more to war than he had realized — he might actually have to kill one of his own.

“There is no such thing as a hostage,” Walker told the Times-News. “If the enemy used you as a shield, we were ordered to shoot through you to kill the enemy.

“It’s a different mindset. You will do what is necessary to protect the country,” he said. “Reflexes get incredibly fast in that mindset.”

Walker was tested early by his chief petty officer, looking for an officer who wouldn’t hesitate to pull the trigger.

“I was on my first watch when this guy slides in behind me,” Walker said. “My E7 took it upon himself to test me.”

It was only Walker’s quick reflexes that saved the chief petty officer’s life.

“It’s incredible how much you can think in that fraction of a second,” he said.

Those reflexes have stayed with him all these years.

“The things I learned have kept me alive,” he said, referring to the many close calls he’s had since he retired from the Navy in 1995. “It made me who I am.”