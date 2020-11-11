'It made me who I am': Vietnam War veteran says he was born to serve his country

OAKLEY — Vietnam War veteran Martin Walker says he knew when he attended junior high school in his hometown of Bozeman, Montana, that he would retire from the U.S. Navy.
Military service was in his blood, Walker told the Times-News, but he didn’t know that when he was young. His family, which includes a long line of servicemen, didn’t talk about their time in battle.
“I didn’t know about my family’s military background till years later,” the 70-year-old veteran said. “But I knew that was what I was going to do.
“Grandpa wouldn’t talk about it; I talk about it to relieve stress.”
When Walker was 15, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered the first bombings in North Vietnam, followed by the sustained bombing campaign “Operation Rolling Thunder.”
The conflict continued.
The U.S. suffered the heaviest casualties — 543 American deaths — during one week in February 1968, just months before Walker graduated from high school. Anxious to join the battle, he was disappointed to find that his shoulders were bad and he would need surgery before being allowed to enlist.
After surgery and attending Montana State University, Walker enlisted Oct. 21, 1971, and served two years on the USS Floyd B. Parks as a torpedoman during the Vietnam War.
He learned survival skills in boot camp, but it was during his time on the destroyer when he discovered there was more to war than he had realized — he might actually have to kill one of his own.
“There is no such thing as a hostage,” Walker told the Times-News. “If the enemy used you as a shield, we were ordered to shoot through you to kill the enemy.
“It’s a different mindset. You will do what is necessary to protect the country,” he said. “Reflexes get incredibly fast in that mindset.”
Walker was tested early by his chief petty officer, looking for an officer who wouldn’t hesitate to pull the trigger.
“I was on my first watch when this guy slides in behind me,” Walker said. “My E7 took it upon himself to test me.”
Support Local Journalism
It was only Walker’s quick reflexes that saved the chief petty officer’s life.
“It’s incredible how much you can think in that fraction of a second,” he said.
Those reflexes have stayed with him all these years.
“The things I learned have kept me alive,” he said, referring to the many close calls he’s had since he retired from the Navy in 1995. “It made me who I am.”
A loaded 10-wheeler at harvest nearly hit him head-on in 2012.
“My instincts took over,” he said as he described steering his vehicle safely around the harvest truck without rolling.
Another time, Walker’s car was T-boned in an collision. He received broken ribs and a lacerated liver.
“I was drowning in my own blood,” he said. “A guy was having trouble getting my veins to stand up (to insert an IV) and I had to show him how to do it.”
Certain dates during his service are burned into his memory. Tears welled in Walker’s eyes many times as he started to tell stories too painful to finish.
“If you don’t have anything to die for, you don’t have anything to live for,” he said.
He understands post-traumatic stress disorder, even though it wasn’t always called PTSD.
“They called it shell shock, soldier’s heart or battle fatigue,” Walker said. “But they didn’t understand the implications.”
He and his wife, Betty Jean, now live in Oakley.
Today, he still can’t sit with his back to a door — even in church.
He retired in 1995, after serving in the Gulf War and Desert Storm.
"If you don't have anything to die for, you don't have anything to live for."
Vietnam War veteran Martin Walker
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.