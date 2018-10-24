BOISE — iSucceed Virtual High School is enrolling for second-quarter classes which start Monday. Enroll by Friday at isucceedvhs.net under Enroll Now. Late enrollments will be accepted until Nov. 9.
iSucceed is an online tuition-free public charter high school that offers students the ability to study from home. The school’s quarter schedule allows students to take three classes every nine weeks, with the ability to add courses to catch up or get ahead.
Many students who enroll with iSucceed are credit-deficient, and the online school offers a chance for them to catch up and earn a high school diploma. Students who come to iSucceed on track or ahead on credits are given a chance to graduate early.
“Constant student-teacher interaction and support are what’s key to students achieving academic success,” Executive Director Katie Allison said in a statement. “Our teachers have multiple points of contact available, including virtual and in-person tutoring. Many of our students state they have more personalized communications with their teachers here than in prior traditional schools.”
