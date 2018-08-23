BOISE — iSucceed Virtual High School, an online public charter school for grades 9–12, recently partnered with the Advancement Via Individual Determination.
At-risk students can enroll in this national program to become college and career ready.
AVID is an evidence-based program assisting students with organization, college and career planning and goal-setting. Qualifying students will take online AVID classes, elective college preparation courses that are centered around developing reading comprehension, writing, critical thinking and collaborative skills.
About 75 percent of AVID students come from a low socio-economic background, the organization said in a statement. Nearly 90 percent of AVID students get accepted into four-year colleges, and 85 percent persist in the second year of college.
iSucceed also enrolls students who are set to graduate early. The school is planning to utilize AVID to increase students’ use of Idaho’s Advanced Opportunities Program, encourage higher credit completion per term and enroll in rigorous courses such as honors, dual credit and AP classes.
The AVID program will be available through iSucceed starting this school year. Open enrollment occurs every quarter to allow students to enroll throughout the school year.
For more information, go to ChooseiSucceed.com.
