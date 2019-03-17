Try 3 months for $3
Cop Lights

Police lights

WENDELL — A wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another car early Sunday morning on I-84, and the driver and passenger fled the scene.

According to the Idaho State Police, the car, headed west in the eastbound lanes, crashed near milepost 147, the Tuttle exit, at about 1 a.m.

The wrong-way car, a 2008 Saturn Vue, collided with a 2004 Audi A4 driven by Demetri Kondratyuk, 22, of Lincoln, Neb. He and passenger Bogdan Kondratyuk, 19, also of Lincoln, Neb., were taken by ground ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. The unknown driver of the Saturn and a passenger fled the scene on foot.

The eastbound lanes where blocked for approximately one and a half hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Wendell Fire Department, and Gooding County Ambulance.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments