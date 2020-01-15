{{featured_button_text}}
HOLLISTER — A pickup pulling a trailer and semi-truck sideswiped each other on U.S. Highway 93 Tuesday afternoon, Idaho State Police said. Another truck was also involved but left the scene before police arrived.

Raymond Steele, 70, of Barrhead, Alberta, Canada, was traveling north on U.S. 93 in a 2015 GMC Sierra towing a 2006 Prowler trailer when he sideswiped with Rafael Pinedo Toledo, 37, of Murray, Utah, who was going south in a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck, ISP said.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. near milepost 33, about 6 miles north of Hollister.

ISP did not say how the third truck was involved and did not release a description of the truck.

Both drivers who talked to police were wearing seat belts and no injuries were reported.

Both directions of the highway were blocked for about an hour and a half, while the northbound lanes were blocked for an additional hour and a half, ISP said.

