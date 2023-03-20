A 25-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls died Sunday morning when he exited a vehicle while it was in motion on Interstate 84 east of Boise, police say.

The driver, a 23-year-old Twin Falls woman, was eastbound in a Ford Explorer at 8:27 a.m. near milepost 56 when the incident occurred, the Idaho State Police said. The man died at the scene.

Traffic on eastbound Interstate 84 was blocked for about two hours while emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.