ISP trooper crashed while responding to fatal I-84 crash Friday

JEROME — Officials are investigating a crash involving an Idaho State Police trooper whose cruiser was hit by a semi while responding to the Friday night crash that killed a man on Interstate 84 in Jerome County.

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash involving the trooper, ISP said in a Monday statement. No one was injured in the crash, but the trooper was taken to a hospital as a precaution, the department said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The trooper, whose identity has not been released, was driving with his emergency lights at about 6:45 p.m. when his vehicle crashed with a semi near milepost 171 east of Jerome. No other information about the crash has been released.

Travel in that part of I-84 is reduced to one lane in each direction due to ongoing road work.

The crash the trooper was responding to began when a ratchet from another vehicle flew through Javier Jimenez Negrete's windshield. The ratchet hit Jimenez Negrete, who then drove off the right shoulder into the median where the vehicle came to rest. Jimenez Negrete died from his injuries at the scene.

That incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 4 Angry 1