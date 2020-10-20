 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ISP responding to train crash in Jerome
0 comments
breaking top story

ISP responding to train crash in Jerome

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Train vs truck

A train hit a semi in Jerome Tuesday morning.

 Jonathan Ingraham

JEROME — Idaho State Police is responding to a crash involving a train and a semi truck in Jerome.

The crash is at the Eastern Idaho Railroad tacks and West Nez Pierce Avenue, just east of Interstate 84 near the Agropur Jerome Cheese plant.

Nez Pierce is completely blocked, ISP said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The train appeared to be just a small engine with no cars attached.

Return to Magicvalley.com for updates.

Gallery: Magic Valley Model Railroaders

Dozens of people attended the Magic Valley Model Railroaders' open house Saturday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. 

1 of 7
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: BLM Deputy Director Pendley Part 1

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News