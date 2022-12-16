 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ISP on the hunt for distracted drivers this weekend

ISP

Idaho State Police

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Idaho State Police troopers are on a mission this weekend, calling attention to the dangers of distracted and inattentive driving.

Troopers are always looking for distracted drivers, ISP patrol Lt. Robert Rausch said, but they'll be paying special attention to violations this weekend.

Jerome man dies from injuries after Dec. 1 crash

"Distracted and inattentive driving is a leading cause of crashes in the United States and Idaho,” Rausch said.

Idaho Transportation Department statistics indicate that Idaho had 5,003 distracted driving crashes, including 30 fatalities and 284 serious injuries, in 2021. The National Safety Council found the percentage of drivers manipulating handheld electronic devices increased by 127% from 2012 to 2021.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that phones are the most frequent and dangerous form of distraction. Still, other activities like operating electronic devices, texting, emailing, searching for directions, or more conventional disruptions like interacting with passengers and eating are also distractions.

Distracted driving contributed to more than 5,000 crashes in Idaho last year, reports say

