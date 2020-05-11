ISP looks for info on car involved in Hansen Bridge crash
Hansen Bridge Crash

A crash blocked the hansen bridge for more than three hours Monday afternoon.

 Courtesy Idaho State Police

HANSEN — Idaho State Police are looking for information on a car that was involved in a crash at 12:30 p.m. that blocked the Hansen Bridge for more than three hours.

Police say that the car slowed to make a left turn when Yordis Sobrado Asin, 49, of Vancouver, Washington, was eastbound on Idaho Highway 50 near milepost 4 just west of the Hansen Bridge. Sobrado Asin "braked aggressively" when the car slowed and entered the westbound lane, colliding with a pump trunk driven by Timothy Harris, 29, of Filer, that was westbound on Idaho 50. 

Sobrado Asin was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

All occupants were wearing seat belts, police said.

Police ask anyone with information in on the passenger car to contact Idaho State Police dispatch at 208-846-7500.

