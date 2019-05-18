{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

HAZELTON — The Idaho State Police is investigating a crash on I-84 Saturday morning east of  Hazelton.

The crash at about 7 a.m. at milepost 194 initially blocked both eastbound lanes. ISP said in a release at about 9:30 a.m. that the lanes were open.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

