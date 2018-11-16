Try 1 month for 99¢

SHOSHONE — The Idaho State Police is investigating a crash eastbound on U.S. 26 at mile marker 173, east of Shoshone.

Both lanes of US 26 were initially blocked. Police have since re-opened the eastbound lane and traffic is able to flow through the area in both directions of travel.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

