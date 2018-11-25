BELLEVUE – A Saturday morning crash at the intersection of U.S. 20 and State Highway 75 injured four people.
According to the Idaho State Police, Soohyun Min, 20, of Rexburg was driving eastbound at 10:05 a.m. on U.S. 20 when the car didn’t stop at a stop sign. The car collided with a vehicle driven by Lorraine Dudley, 66, of Bellevue, who was driving southbound on State Highway 75 in a Honda CRV.
Min was transported via air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Min’s passenger, Kaleigh Steeves, 19, of Meridian, Dudley, and Dudley’s juvenile passenger were transported via ground to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum.
All occupants were wearing seat belts.
The intersection was partially blocked for an hour and a half while crews worked to clear the scene.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
