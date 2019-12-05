IDAHO FALLS — A Hagerman man caused a crash Thursday afternoon that resulted in injuries to the other driver, police said.
Douglas Wickham, 57, of Hagerman, was going east in a 2018 GMC Canyon on North Yellowstone Highway east of Idaho Falls when he failed to stop for the stoplight at 25th East, Idaho State Police said.
Wickham's vehicle hit a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Seth Bowen, 27, of Rexburg, which was southbound on 25th East.
Bowen, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Medical Center.
Wickham and his passenger were uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
