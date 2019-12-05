{{featured_button_text}}
Cop Lights

Police lights

IDAHO FALLS — A Hagerman man caused a crash Thursday afternoon that resulted in injuries to the other driver, police said.

Douglas Wickham, 57, of Hagerman, was going east in a 2018 GMC Canyon on North Yellowstone Highway east of Idaho Falls when he failed to stop for the stoplight at 25th East, Idaho State Police said.

Wickham's vehicle hit a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Seth Bowen, 27, of Rexburg, which was southbound on 25th East.

Bowen, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Medical Center.

Wickham and his passenger were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments