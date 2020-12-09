 Skip to main content
breaking

ISP: Crash near Rupert not found for several hours after car went off road

Idaho State Police web stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

RUPERT — A Rupert woman was not found for several hours after her car rolled off the side of the road east of Rupert early Wednesday, Idaho State Police said.

Police found the crash at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday on 600 North near 1700 East, but said they believe the crash happened at about 2 a.m.

Investigators said Patricia Ault, 29, of Rupert, was westbound on 600 East in a 2001 Subaru Forrester when the vehicle rolled off the right shoulder of the road, where it came to rest.

Ault was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. They were assisted at the scene by Cassia Sheriff Office, Cassia EMS, and East End Fire Department.

