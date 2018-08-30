TWIN FALLS — Every week, newcomers to Twin Falls rely on crowded, rundown vans to get them to essential services. Senior citizens take taxis and buses to medical appointments. And people with disabilities or chronic illnesses rely on last-resort services to get around town.
There’s no doubt that some form of public transportation is needed in Twin Falls. But how that service will look down the road is anyone’s guess.
When Twin Falls’ population hits 50,000 — as is expected after the 2020 Census — the city will become an urbanized area. And barring a rule change, Twin Falls will have to plan for public transportation.
“We don’t know what we’ll do,” Deputy City Manager Mitch Humble said. “At this point, there’s a lot of unknowns.”
For now, Twin Falls relies on services such as Trans IV Buses, the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center, taxis and ride-sharing companies such as Uber to meet the needs of citizens.
“We know that as we grow, that’s not going to continue to be adequate,” Humble said.
But a fixed-route system would be costly — and a transit study two years ago “rudely awakened” the city to the reality.
“If we do a fixed route bus system, it’ll likely fail — unless we do some other things first,” Humble said. “It’s just a huge ugly downward spiral. I’m not going to attempt to do that poorly.”
In the meantime, the city has agreed to assist Trans IV Buses with more funding. Twin Falls pays a local match of about $25,000 annually but will increase that to $45,000 in the next two years.
But Trans IV Director Lynn Baird says CSI isn’t so sure it’ll continue the service unless city leaders say they want it — “they haven’t done so at this point,” he said.
“I’m guessing the college will probably do it another two to four years,” Baird said in late July.
Metropolitan planning
Once the 2020 Census data is verified, around 2022, the urbanized area boundaries will be determined. Twin Falls and Kimberly are lumped together because of population density, and it’s estimated they will continue to be in the future. When the urbanized area is established, the cities and counties involved will be required to set up a Metropolitan Planning Organization.
An MPO is a type of regional planning organization that works with Idaho Transportation Department to plan and coordinate local transportation policies — and one of those will incorporate transit, said ITD Public Transportation Manager Kim McGourty.
“It’s a function of the MPO but it’s just a small piece,” she said. The plan also includes other transportation needs, such as widening roads and building bridges.
The planning organization could operate as a separate entity or as a function of the city or county, said ITD Senior Transportation Planner Maranda Obray. And if it doesn’t have a sustainable transit plan, it won’t receive the federal funding to provide transit.
The rules could still change — and there’s a chance Twin Falls could get out of having to form an MPO for a few more years. The Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act expires in 2020. Its replacement could change the funding formula or even the MPO requirements.
“We ultimately don’t know what that bill will say,” Obray said.
But for now, ITD is moving forward as if nothing will change, and it’s helping Twin prepare to create an MPO.
“What we’re doing right now is kind of preparing for what we’re anticipating to come out of the 2020 Census,” McGourty said.
Funding formula
The Idaho legislature does not allocate funding for public transportation, McGourty said. But ITD distributes $12 million in federal funds each year. These funds are available to both government and private entities.
The Twin Falls area receives rural funding for now, but after its population surpasses 50,000, the city will need to take from “small urban” money pool. This money is awarded competitively based on population and need.
And Twin Falls would be competing with more populated areas. There are five MPOs throughout Idaho that vet projects for funding. ITD provides federal oversight for some of those grants, and bus systems are required to secure a local match.
Some of the federal funding money goes specifically to programs that serve senior citizens and people with disabilities. But some funds are also available for general operations and capital projects such as buying buses.
The Twin Falls MPO would need to have a public transportation plan that showed the ridership and community needs. These plans are typically for a 20-year timeframe, Obray said.
Fixed route — why or why not?
Trans IV Buses offers a “demand response program” where riders are asked to call and schedule a ride a day in advance. The ride costs $5 and includes the return trip.
Of Trans IV’s 13 buses, about 10 are on the road most days, Baird said. Some of these trips are contracted for through the Office on Aging or Independent Living Network.
Funding is the major limiting factor for doing a fixed route, or even expanding the current service, which is available 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, Baird said.
“There’s not a lot of infrastructure currently to support a fixed route system,” he said.
Another limiting factor is how Twin Falls has grown. There aren’t a lot of high-density areas in the city, nor a lot of mixed-use, Humble said. The city also faces problems with making a bus system accessible, since many neighborhoods have missing or damaged sidewalk. These things could make it difficult to get regular ridership.
“If we’re paying for something that nobody uses, we’re a failure,” Humble said.
Still, other cities argue the philosophy of “if you build it, they will come.”
And if you don’t, you pay for more road maintenance and construction due to congestion.
The city and Trans IV have agreed to work together when deciding what the future of public transportation in Twin Falls will look like.
“We will start doing it when we have to start doing it,” Humble said. “Until then, it is really expensive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.