Is the number of hate groups declining in Idaho? Annual report shows a trend

Groups that were active in Idaho in 2020, according to the list, were the G416 Patriots in Meridian, Independent History and Research in Coeur d’Alene, Lordship Church in Bonners Ferry, The Brother Nathanael Foundation in Priest River, and statewide groups Asatru Folk Assembly, Patriot Front and Soldiers of Odin.

“There are groups that stay underground ... or go dormant and aren’t included on our list,” Keegan Hankes, a senior research analyst for the SPLC, previously told the Statesman.

Lordship Church in Coeur d’Alene has been identified as a “general hate” group on the center’s map for several years, something that has drawn the ire of pastor Warren Campbell and members.

Campbell has said that he and his church are politically active. He previously told the Statesman that he believes in stricter vetting of Muslims entering the United States and believes that they pose a threat to our security and culture. He said he objects specifically to Islam as a religion, not to Muslims’ ethnicity.

The Soldier of Odin and G416 Patriots are both identified by SLPC as anti-Muslim hate groups. Patriot Front is the only white nationalist group in Idaho identified on the list.