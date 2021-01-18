Is the faster spreading UK variant of COVID-19 in Idaho? We won’t know for 2 weeks

BOISE — Has a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus been spreading in Idaho? The state is looking for it, but won’t know whether it’s here until late January or early February.

The Idaho Bureau of Laboratories has been working with labs in Idaho to screen COVID-19 samples for signs of the variant, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare told the Statesman on Friday.

“These laboratories have looked back through all their data from December and have collectively identified five samples that have been sent out for sequencing,” department spokesperson Niki Forbing-Orr said in an email.

Idaho doesn’t have labs that can do genomic sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease. Few samples from Idaho COVID-19 tests have been sequenced and submitted to a global database in the past year. Sequencing can help determine the origin and spread of the coronavirus, and to monitor the virus for mutations.

Scientists believe a mutation in the “B1.1.7 variant,” identified in the United Kingdom in December, allows the virus to spread more quickly than earlier versions of the coronavirus, which already was more easily transmitted than influenza and other viruses.