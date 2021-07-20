Is Old Navy coming back to Twin Falls?

TWIN FALLS — A store within the Gap Inc. family of brands is scheduled to open this spring in Twin Falls.
Athleta, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Gap are the main brands owned by the parent company, Gap Inc.
Spokesperson Alison Deasy confirmed the opening over email. The company did not share where the new store will be.
Gap Inc. has two Gap clothing stores, five Old Navy stores, one Athleta and one Banana Republic in Idaho.
Old Navy used to be located at the canyon rim in Twin Falls. The store opened in 2002 and closed in 2018. The closure was a result of lease expiration, a company spokesperson said.
