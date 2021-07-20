 Skip to main content
Is Old Navy coming back to Twin Falls?
breaking

Is Old Navy coming back to Twin Falls?

Gap Inc. Stores

Old Navy sits open for business Dec. 19, 2017, in Twin Falls. The store closed its doors in 2018. A new Gap Inc. business is set to open in the spring of 2022 in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — A store within the Gap Inc. family of brands is scheduled to open this spring in Twin Falls.

Athleta, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Gap are the main brands owned by the parent company, Gap Inc.

Spokesperson Alison Deasy confirmed the opening over email. The company did not share where the new store will be. 

Gap Inc. has two Gap clothing stores, five Old Navy stores, one Athleta and one Banana Republic in Idaho.

Old Navy used to be located at the canyon rim in Twin Falls. The store opened in 2002 and closed in 2018. The closure was a result of lease expiration, a company spokesperson said.

Coming and goings 2021

If you know of any Magic Valley business openings or closings that did not appear on this list, please contact Times-News business reporter Hannah Ashton at hashton@magicvalley.com.

