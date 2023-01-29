Is it time to shovel the sidewalk? This rarely enforced Twin Falls law says ‘yes.'

TWIN FALLS — Winter weather across the Magic Valley is keeping snowplows, first responders, tow trucks and body shops busy.

It’s easy to forget that snow on the roads means snow on the sidewalks, too. And, according to Twin Falls city code, it is the responsibility of the property owner to clear adjoining sidewalks.

When the snow flies in south-central Idaho, it doesn’t tend to stick around for long. Thanks to mild temperatures and low average snowfall, the streets and sidewalks tend to clear up in a day or two after a storm.

But if temperatures stay below freezing, the build-up of snow and ice on sidewalks pose a hazard to anyone trying to walk anywhere.

Last weekend, a storm system passed through and dropped just a few inches of snow. Over the next five days, temperatures didn’t rise above freezing, which kept snow from melting off of sidewalks, resulting in days of sketchy conditions for anyone using sidewalks around town.

Kids walking to school have had to choose between trudging along snow-covered sidewalks or walking in the street. People with adaptive mobility devices like wheelchairs have similarly struggled.

With another dump of fresh snow across the Magic Valley and several days of cold temperatures in the forecast, it could be the end of the week before Mother Nature will melt away the snow.

Chapter 5, section 7-5-1, of the Twin Falls city code states: “Every owner, tenant or occupant of the premises abutting or adjoining any sidewalk or alley in the City shall be required to remove all snow, ice and rubbish from any such sidewalks and all rubbish from such alleys.”

Failure to clear your sidewalk, according to the law, could result in the city clearing it for you, and sending you the bill.

That pretty much never happens, though, said city spokesperson Josh Palmer.

“We do education before enforcement,” Palmer said.

Much like weeds, trees encroaching on streets and other nuisances, the city will make several attempts to contact the property owner about an issue in an effort to avoid a punitive approach.

“In the past, we have been fairly successful at talking to people and then they get it done,” Palmer said. “But that’s always complaint-driven. Unless we receive a complaint, we tend to not talk to the property owner.”

The city is aware many residents might not have the physical ability to deal with snow removal, or may not have the financial resources to pay someone to take care of it for them, Palmer said.

“Personal property rights are so huge here. For the government to come in and demand someone remove snow from their sidewalk, for some people it’s overstepping their bounds,” Palmer said. “But, on the other side of it, you have students who put themselves in harm’s way to get to school if it’s unsafe on the sidewalks.”

Code Enforcement Coordinator Sean Stanley said failure to clear snow and ice from a sidewalk is only pursued by the city if they receive a complaint.

“We don’t receive complaints, so we really don’t pursue it,” Stanley said. “I don’t think we’ve had one complaint this year.”

In the 28 years Stanley has been with code enforcement, he has only seen one year in which snow was bad enough for people to call in complaints. That was the 2017 “snowmageddon,” he said.

“The majority of our citizens, they like doing the right thing,” Stanley said.

If residents become aware of a sidewalk that poses a danger due to accumulated snow and ice, code enforcement can be contacted by phone at 208-735-7335 or by email at codeenforcement@tfid.com.

Sidewalk repair grant program

Along with removing snow and ice, maintenance and upkeep of the condition of sidewalks is also the property owner’s responsibility.

To help residents cover some of the cost of necessary sidewalk repairs, the city is sponsoring a sidewalk repair grant program in which residential property owners could qualify for up to 75% of the cost of the repairs.

More information is available at the city’s website, www.tfid.org.