TWIN FALLS — When Chris Scholes looks at town, he sees a void.

Why doesn’t it have a community recreation center, he asks.

“Jerome has one, Shoshone has one,” Scholes said. There’s also one in Burley.

Gary Warr, director of the Jerome Recreation District, says his center is thriving. His only problem is that the center there isn’t large enough.

“We could build two more gyms and keep them busy,” Warr said.

Interest in recreation centers is not uncommon, he said, as he regularly receives calls from city officials statewide, asking for advice for either starting or expanding their centers.

Scholes believes the time is ripe for Twin Falls to construct a center of its own, to provide not only gym space for basketball and volleyball games, but room for people not so serious about sports — essentially something for everybody.

The need and demand is there, he says.

“I have absolutely no doubt it would be used,” Scholes said, pointing to a random survey a committee completed in which three-quarters of respondents indicated building a recreation center should be a priority for the city.

Not only that, he believes it could be self-sustaining once built. But how to finance its construction is the big question — perhaps a $50 million question.

Scholes was on a rec center committee 15 years ago that eventually was disbanded when city council members didn’t agree on what features were necessary, he said. Another committee revived seven years ago, and Scholes is part of the new group.

The committee gave city council members an update in February of its quest for a recreation center. Several years ago the building was estimated to cost about $40 million, but now with increased building costs, council members say it could cost more than $50 million for the building, furniture and equipment, not including the cost of land, which could potentially add millions of dollars to the project.

While exact amenities and building design haven’t been determined, and will depend on location, the committee indicated it would like the center to include one or two basketball courts, a party room for events such as birthdays, a water play area, workout rooms, studio spaces for activities such as yoga or spinning classes, a classroom, child care, catering kitchen, indoor walking track, indoor playground, 160-person event room, locker room and office space.

Those features aren’t being proposed on a whim. Architecture firms Pivot North and BRS, which the city has contracted with, pointed out things that would be self-supporting, and things that aren’t, he said.

“They said what will make you money, and what things won’t,” Scholes said. While some residents might hope for an aquatics center, that likely won’t happen.

It would make for a great amenity, Warr said, but they, along with pools in general, are “heavily subsidized.” Although a possibility in the Twin Falls center is a water area that could include a “lazy river” where people ride inner tubes around a water track.

And programs offered at the center will be in line with what the community requests.

Council member Nikki Boyd likened programs to the “secret sauce” that will determine whether the center is successful.

Scholes said a main reason for giving council members an update on the committee in February was to ask for support in securing a suitable site, whether it be land the city owns, land purchased from a private landowner, donated land, or something else more creative such as a land swap involving property owned by the city, or obtaining land through a partnership with a business.

The city isn’t in the position to finance a multi-million dollar land purchase right now, Mitch Humble, deputy city manager, told the Times-News in an interview shortly after the presentation. However, a land swap or partnership could be likely, he said.

The city owns farmland south of town, so perhaps someone would be willing to swap that large acreage for a parcel of ground in town, he said. Developing a partnership with a business could very well happen as well, something akin to First Federal Savings Bank’s gift of building a full-access park at Sunway Soccer Complex west of town.

Wendy Davis, Twin Falls Parks & Recreation director, said the committee is recommending between 13 and 15 acres of land to allow space for future expansion, as well as adequate parking. A park or some baseball fields could be located on the extra land.

But what’s clear is that without land, the recreation committee can’t put together its final feasibility report. And that leaves funding questions up in the air.

Jerome Recreation District successes

Along South Lincoln Avenue in Jerome is a large tan nondescript building where there is a lot of fun going on.

It’s the Jerome Recreation District’s center, which opened in 2006.

It started out as a 9,000-square-foot center donated by Spears Manufacturing. Used by its employees, it included a small gym, outdoor pool, and a bit of office space, Warr said.

A $2.4 million project added 23,000 extra square feet, with the majority coming from $2 million in Urban Renewal District money, and the rest from an annual renewable lease that ended up being paid off in about half the time that was required.

Now, the center, sitting on three acres, has two gyms, walking track, fitness equipment, multi-purpose room and an outdoor pool.

Warr considers it an “average Joe’s gym,” welcome to people of all fitness levels, and while not having a lot of frills, is a clean, well-maintained facility. More money could have been spent on exterior aesthetics, Warr said, but instead he recommended the funds be spent on giving the building more usable space.

The Jerome Recreation District levies $42 per $100,000 valuation after the homeowners exemption, and is expected to bring in almost $850,000 for the 2023 budget. Warr says about half of that money goes to subsidize the center’s activities, while the other half goes for other programs, park maintenance and the outdoor pool.

If the recreation center was run as a private business, Warr said, he would have to raise fees to make it profitable. Right now, it costs $255 for a “silver” membership for a resident, which includes access to the fitness center, exercise equipment, walking track, and open gym times. For another $120, the person will have unlimited access to fitness classes.

The fitness center stays busy, closing at 9 p.m. most nights. It’s successful, he said, because it offers programs for all age groups.

“Everybody feels like they have a stake in what goes on here,” he said.

There are senior citizens programs, Taekwondo classes and summer camps for kids.

“There is such a variety of things people can do,” he said.

Since it opened, about 825,000 people have entered the facility.

“That is either people paying for a day pass or scanning their cards,” he said. “It doesn’t count some programs such as youth basketball.”

There have been talks of expansion, Warr said, although land is limited.

He has been in touch with Twin Falls officials and has given them advice on getting their own recreation center built.

“I wish them luck,” Warr said. “It will have a lasting impact on their community if they can get it done.”

The cost

While a potential $50 million price tag might be hard for some people to swallow, Scholes puts it this way: When committee members started talking, they felt one way to ruin the effort would be to spend too little on it and build it in the wrong place.

They want it to be done right.

The rec center needs to be built to meet the needs of a growing community, Davis said, so it won’t be outdated in a dozen years.

Unless the city is the recipient of a huge charitable donation or grant, construction will, one way or another, need to come out of taxpayers’ pockets, she said.

Possibilities include passing a bond issue or creating a recreation district, both of which would call for voter approval. Private fundraising and partnerships could also be thrown into the mix.

Scholes said the goal, “which I firmly believe we can achieve,” is having the rec center be self-supporting once built.

He pointed to the same random survey in which about 75% of people said building a recreation center should be a priority for the city. Another question was asked about funding, and 65% of respondents indicated they would consider a tax increase to get the project done.

Could there be alternatives?

The E Street Community Center on Elizabeth Boulevard formed a partnership with the United Way in 2021, and president and CEO Bill Maikranz said there have been conversations with the city on how the center could better serve the needs of the community.

Maikranz has asked whether there is potential for a partnership between the two.

“We are definitely willing to have more conversations about that,” he said.

The E Street center includes a pool, and an open area that people use to play tennis and other sports. The surface is similar to asphalt, so isn’t conducive for playing basketball or volleyball — it has a tendency to chew up basketballs and an athlete wouldn’t want to dive for a volleyball on it — although the center has portable basketball hoops and people do play.

The center sits on almost four acres, and there is room to build five or six courts that could be used for basketball, volleyball or other activities, he said.

Maikranz hasn’t had an official estimate on what construction would cost, but he gave $8 million for a ballpark figure.

While the center couldn’t provide all the services the recreation center committee envisions, but “maybe there are pieces that we could do,” he said, while agreeing to the need for increased recreational opportunities in Twin Falls.

Scholes said he welcomes potential for partnerships, but isn’t sure whether that plan would be feasible. For one, Davis said parking at that center appears limited.

If the city told the committee it had to trim down its proposal, it would consult with Pivot North and BRS to see what is viable, and still be successful, he said.

He wants to hear the sound of weights clanging, balls bouncing on a court, and kids splashing.

“I don’t want a recreation center where all you hear is crickets,” he said. “That would be useless.”

E-Street Community Center gets some spring cleaning help from Clif Bar The E Street Center's revitalization began in 2021 when the United Way took over the former YMCA. This week, Clif Bar pitched in to tackle some chores.

The future character of Jerome is open for community input Residents of Jerome are being asked to share their thoughts on growth, housing, business opportunity, development and more.