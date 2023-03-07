TWIN FALLS — The event was touted as a spring bazaar, yet snow was falling outside.

And at least one vendor brought some winter caps just in case someone wanted to buy one to get them through the last few days of winter.

But the weather didn’t keep shoppers away as they gathered at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension to look over two rooms filled with offerings from local crafters and artisans, including plenty of Easter and St. Patrick’s Day decorations.

It wasn’t just crafts. If shoppers were hungry, they grabbed a gourmet caramel apple or stopped at the Creative Cravings food truck outside.

The event was hosted by Those Two Chicks’ Events.

Another bazaar is scheduled for the day before Mother’s Day, May 13.