Is a third rim-to-rim bridge on the horizon? Idaho Transportation Department narrows river-crossing options to 4

TWIN FALLS — At the project rate of growth for the greater Twin Falls area, another bridge over the Snake River is inevitable, county commissioners from both Jerome and Twin Falls counties say.
It’s not a matter of if, but when, they say. Only two bridges span the river within a 30-minute drive of Twin Falls: the I.B. Perrine Bridge north of town and the Hansen Bridge, a dozen miles upstream.
The idea of a third rim-to-rim bridge has been tabled numerous times over the decades. But if river-crossing options are not scrutinized now, some fear the window of opportunity to build another bridge will rapidly close — both ideologically and physically.
Congestion on Blue Lakes Boulevard North continues to increase, often creating a bottleneck at the Perrine Bridge.
The Idaho Transportation Department recently completed an origin-destination study to determine where the heaviest traffic in the area is generated and where it’s headed. The study identified possible options to reroute traffic around Twin Falls — including three possible new river crossings — but threw out the option of widening or rebuilding the 44-year-old Perrine Bridge, which was built to last another 30 to 55 years.
The process to build a bridge of such magnitude over the iconic Snake River Canyon will take some 20 years, ITD District Manager Jesse Barrus told the Times-News. Years of work are ahead to determine the best option, including environmental impact statements, cost-benefit studies and traffic analysis.
Barrus works at ITD’s regional office in Shoshone.
“Another river crossing is not only necessary,” he said, “but feasible with federal grants and other partnerships.”
Support Local Journalism
Options 1 and 2
The first two options would reroute U.S. 93 straight north on 2400 North at Pole Line Road to a third rim-to-rim bridge over the Snake River Canyon west of Twin Falls. Option 1 would reroute U.S. 93’s limited-access roadway north, then northeast, through Jerome County to Interstate 84, connecting at the west Jerome interchange. Option 2 would angle U.S. 93 northeast after crossing the new bridge, connecting I-84 at the east Jerome interchange.
Option 3
The third option would reroute U.S. 93 at Pole Line Road and 2700 East to a new river crossing just west of Auger Falls and the mouth of Rock Creek. This would require gaining access through the Jerome Golf Course. U.S. 93 would then travel straight north following Golf Course Road to the east Jerome Interchange.
Option 4
The fourth option would build a new rim-to-rim bridge across the Snake River Canyon just east of Devils Corral and a new interstate interchange near the Vinyard Road overpass in Jerome County. Option 4 would leave U.S. 93 as is, but it would create a new route between the Idaho Highway 50/U.S. 30 Corridor at Red Cap Corner north of Kimberly to Idaho Highway 25 in Jerome County west of the Minidoka National Historic Site.
Option 5
The fifth option would widen the 1966 Hansen Bridge on Idaho 50, at the site of the first rim-to-rim bridge over the Snake River Canyon, from two to four or five lanes. The first Hansen Bridge was a suspension bridge built in 1919.
The Twin Falls County Commission has put together an agreement to form a joint-powers commission with the Jerome County Commission, Commissioner Charlie Howell said Friday. Jerome County Prosecutor Mike Seib will present the Third Crossing Joint Powers Agreement to the Jerome commissioners Monday afternoon.
Next, the agreement would go to the highway districts that would be involved, Howell said.
“This will be beneficial for everyone involved,” he said. “I don’t know why we wouldn’t sign it.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.