Is a third rim-to-rim bridge on the horizon? Idaho Transportation Department narrows river-crossing options to 4

TWIN FALLS — At the project rate of growth for the greater Twin Falls area, another bridge over the Snake River is inevitable, county commissioners from both Jerome and Twin Falls counties say.

It’s not a matter of if, but when, they say. Only two bridges span the river within a 30-minute drive of Twin Falls: the I.B. Perrine Bridge north of town and the Hansen Bridge, a dozen miles upstream.

The idea of a third rim-to-rim bridge has been tabled numerous times over the decades. But if river-crossing options are not scrutinized now, some fear the window of opportunity to build another bridge will rapidly close — both ideologically and physically.

Congestion on Blue Lakes Boulevard North continues to increase, often creating a bottleneck at the Perrine Bridge.

The Idaho Transportation Department recently completed an origin-destination study to determine where the heaviest traffic in the area is generated and where it’s headed. The study identified possible options to reroute traffic around Twin Falls — including three possible new river crossings — but threw out the option of widening or rebuilding the 44-year-old Perrine Bridge, which was built to last another 30 to 55 years.