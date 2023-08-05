Internal Revenue Service aides will be at the Twin Falls Public Library in the upcoming week as part of a temporary Taxpayer Assistance Center.

The event is designed to give taxpayers from the Twin Falls community an opportunity to meet face-to-face with the IRS.

Twin Falls was selected, in part, on its distance to the closest permanent IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center. The nearest center is almost 115 miles away.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. East.

To make an appointment during the three-day event, people can call 615-250-5324. However, taxpayers can also walk in to receive assistance.

To get help, taxpayers must bring current state or government-issued photo identification and any relevant letters or notices they received from the IRS, plus any requested documents.

During the Community Assistance Visit, taxpayers can meet one-on-one with IRS aides to receive these services:

Account inquiries (help with letters, notices and levies on wages or bank account)

Adjustments (changes to tax account information or payments)

Basic tax law assistance (answers related to individual Federal Tax Returns)

Payment arrangements. Because this is a temporary location, IRS assistors cannot accept payments of any kind. Taxpayers are encouraged to make payments online.

Authentication of taxpayer identities as part of the Taxpayer Protection Program (TPP),

Transcripts and tax forms (order only).

Professional foreign language interpretation will be available in many languages through an over-the-phone translation service.

For deaf or hard of hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services, IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date. Alternatively, these individuals can call TTY/TDD 800-829-4059 to make an appointment.