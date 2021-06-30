Irrigators ordered to stop pumping groundwater

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Water Resources issued a curtailment order Monday to roughly 140 entities that own about 310 ground water rights in the Bellevue Triangle area.

This order affects Water Districts 37 and 37B, in the Wood River Valley south of Bellevue.

The curtailment order goes into effect Thursday. All of the affected entities with junior ground water rights were notified by mail on Monday.

The department director, Gary Spackman, heard testimony for six days earlier in June to determine if curtailment was necessary to protect senior water rights holders.

Drought conditions in the Big Wood Basin area have led to limited supply in Silver Creek and its tributaries, according to a press release.

Spackman concluded that ground water pumping for purposes other than domestic and stock uses should be curtailed.

Idaho Fish and Game holds three ground water rights in the Bellevue Triangle for the Hayspur Fish Hatchery. These rights are non-consumptive and will be excluded from the curtailment, according to the order.

Petitions for reconsideration must be filed within 14 days of the order.

