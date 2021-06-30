 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Irrigators ordered to stop pumping groundwater
0 comments
breaking top story

Irrigators ordered to stop pumping groundwater

{{featured_button_text}}
The missing Magic Reservoir

The dry and cracked bed of Magic Reservoir is seen June 18 north of Shoshone. Water was shut off on June 10 after 27 days of irrigation.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Water Resources issued a curtailment order Monday to roughly 140 entities that own about 310 ground water rights in the Bellevue Triangle area.

This order affects Water Districts 37 and 37B, in the Wood River Valley south of Bellevue.

The curtailment order goes into effect Thursday. All of the affected entities with junior ground water rights were notified by mail on Monday.

The department director, Gary Spackman, heard testimony for six days earlier in June to determine if curtailment was necessary to protect senior water rights holders.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Drought conditions in south-central Idaho wreak havoc on fish and farms

Drought conditions in the Big Wood Basin area have led to limited supply in Silver Creek and its tributaries, according to a press release.

Spackman concluded that ground water pumping for purposes other than domestic and stock uses should be curtailed.

Idaho Fish and Game holds three ground water rights in the Bellevue Triangle for the Hayspur Fish Hatchery. These rights are non-consumptive and will be excluded from the curtailment, according to the order.

Petitions for reconsideration must be filed within 14 days of the order.

0:27 Watch now: Helicopter drops water on fire near Pillar Falls
0 comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will there be fireworks at Mount Rushmore?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News