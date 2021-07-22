 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Irrigators face another curtailment
0 comments
breaking top story

Irrigators face another curtailment

{{featured_button_text}}
Mormon reservoir

Affects of drought on Mormon Reservoir in July 2021. The drought conditions have forced conflicts between water users.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF IDAHO FISH AND GAME

BOISE — Junior groundwater users will be curtailed if they're not part of a mitigation plan, the Idaho Department of Water Resources announced Thursday.

The director of the department, Gary Spackman, issued an updated prediction that warns of a 170,500 acre-foot shortfall to senior priority surface water users in the Eastern Snake River Plain, according to the press release.

"The Department's injury determination has significantly increased since its initial determination in April, largely as a result of the historic drought affecting Idaho," the press release said. 

Because of this shortfall, IDWR will curtail more than 500 water rights that have priority dates later than June 14, 1977, that are not in compliance. Acceptable compliance requires joining an approved mitigation plan. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The order states users have till August 3 to comply. 

Idaho Ground Water Appropriators and certain participating cities have approved mitigation plans that junior groundwater pumpers can participate in. There are currently at least four mitigation plans that would be sufficient, according to the press release.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jackpot marijuana dispensary to open in September
Local

Jackpot marijuana dispensary to open in September

The store will be open 24/7, 365 days a year. Shoppers will be able to come inside the store or use a drive-through option, he said. A range of products will be available including vapes, concentrate and edibles.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News