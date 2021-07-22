Irrigators face another curtailment

BOISE — Junior groundwater users will be curtailed if they're not part of a mitigation plan, the Idaho Department of Water Resources announced Thursday.

The director of the department, Gary Spackman, issued an updated prediction that warns of a 170,500 acre-foot shortfall to senior priority surface water users in the Eastern Snake River Plain, according to the press release.

"The Department's injury determination has significantly increased since its initial determination in April, largely as a result of the historic drought affecting Idaho," the press release said.

Because of this shortfall, IDWR will curtail more than 500 water rights that have priority dates later than June 14, 1977, that are not in compliance. Acceptable compliance requires joining an approved mitigation plan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The order states users have till August 3 to comply.

Idaho Ground Water Appropriators and certain participating cities have approved mitigation plans that junior groundwater pumpers can participate in. There are currently at least four mitigation plans that would be sufficient, according to the press release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0