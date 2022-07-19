Irrigation water situation still iffy

TWIN FALLS — Spring rain storms will have made a big difference when Magic Valley farmers harvest their crops this fall.

That moisture has kept many southern Idaho reservoir levels from dwindling badly this growing season but will not be enough to take all water worries from farmers.

Jeremy Dalling with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's Upper Snake Field Office says May’s above-normal precipitation made a “huge” difference in reservoir levels and reduced irrigation demand.

The upper Snake River system was about 50% full — which is 71% of average.

Projections before the spring rains were dire. In early April, the reservoir system was at 59% capacity, and Jackson Lake and Palisades Reservoir, two of the headwater reservoirs of the Snake River, were not expected to fill.

Prospects have improved, but farmers aren’t out of the woods yet, Dalling said.

“The big take for me is that we are still well below normal, but we are much better off than we were projecting,” he said. “We are still running short, so could use some added precipitation.”

Many reservoirs are expected to be almost empty at the end of the growing season, with American Falls Reservoir expected to be at about 10% and Palisades Reservoir expected to be about 5-10% full.

“It’s still kind of up in the air for us,” Twin Falls Canal Co. general manager Jay Barlogi.

Because of the dire water outlook at the start of the planting season, the canal company reduced deliveries to a five-eighths inch per share. Water managers delayed deliveries in hopes of extending water supplies to the end of the irrigation season.

Right now, “it could go either way for us,” Barlogi said, adding that some farmers are worried water rights might be cut further.

“One-hundred-degree days don’t make it any easier,” Barlogi said.

Magic Reservoir near Shoshone had about 18,000 acre-feet of water in storage Tuesday, about 9.5% of its 191,500 acre-feet capacity, Big Wood Canal Co. manager Kevin Lakey said.

The canal company plans to shut off on the evening of July 24, giving farmers about 70 days’ worth of irrigation water. That compares to an exceptionally short 2021 season when irrigation water was shut off in early June, after 27 days of water. An average irrigation season lasts 140 to 150 days.

This year, farmers relying on water from Magic Reservoir were likely able to get two cuttings of alfalfa or a crop of small grains.

“If they were growing wheat, barley or oats, they should be able to make it,” Lakey said.

Lakey said in the advent of fall moisture, the canal company might turn on the gates for a short time in early September.

“That would help with stock water or irrigating trees,” he said.

Besides the wet spring, crop selection has played a big part in irrigation water lasting as long as it has, Barlogi and Dalling agreed, meaning more wheat was planted and less corn and sugar beets.

“There is a lot more grain on the project,” Barlogi said.

He encouraged farmers to do all they can to conserve water.

Crops so far look good but are a little behind schedule from the spring’s cooler weather, Barlogi said. He expected grain harvest to begin in earnest in about 10 to 14 days.