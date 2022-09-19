Iron Horse Leathers caters to motorcycle crowd

TWIN FALLS — The smell of leather is strong in this store.

Iron Horse Leathers & Accessories opened in April at 506 Second Ave. E. in Twin Falls. Besides the popular leather jackets and chaps that protect motorcycle riders in case of an accident, the store sells bunches of other motorcycle-related items, including patches, key chains, jewelry and T-shirts.

A couple of sharp-looking motorcycles — a Harley Davidson V-Rod and a Kawasaki Vulcan 2000 — are for sale on the showroom floor.

Owner Blake Bessire went from selling mattresses — he was the owner of Sleep Solutions at that same location — to catering to a motorcycle crowd.

"I didn't move," Bessire said, "I just changed the inventory."

Bessire also offers motorcycle and ATV repair.