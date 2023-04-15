TWIN FALLS — Gov. Brad Little tallied up the gains made for education as he looked back on the first 100 days of his second term while visiting the College of Southern Idaho this week.

Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke joined Little for the visit, and both had high praise for the Magic Valley, and for CSI.

"As I looked back 100 days, I was very pleased with the progress we made on the priorities that I set out and handed over to the legislative branch," Little said while visiting with veterinary tech students, CSI educators and administrators, and reporters.

Once he handed over those priorities, Little said the Legislature approved 99% of them during a session that concluded earlier this month.

The state's actions, Bedke said, would make a meaningful difference to Magic Valley residents, along with the rest of the state.

"We’re taking that economic prosperity, lowering taxes, and investing back in things that will move the needle in Idaho," Bedke said.

Here's what happened:

Launch Program

A big highlight out of the session was passage of the Idaho Launch program, which will provide up to $8,000 to every graduating Idaho high school student who is going on to post-high school education or career training for in-demand jobs.

The program, which begins next year, did have a bumpy time moving through the Legislature, though, and Little said he could see why some considered the bill to be controversial.

"It really turns what we’ve done for education upside-down," Little said. "This opens up a whole new career pathway for kids who don't want to go on to a traditional bachelor’s degree."

Little said the state has always chipped in on education expenses for people studying to be lawyers or doctors or accountants, but that career and technical education had been overlooked.

A committee hearing on the bill turned contentious, where its critics said the bill smacked of socialism and cronyism. The senate passed the bill, and then attached a trailer bill to it that lowered the price tag to 80% of tuition, up to $8,000, and restricted eligible uses for the money to tuition alone.

"Our Launch, I think it’s going to be transformative," Little said. "As we get it up and get it going, there’s going to be such a much higher percent of our students that graduate from Idaho high schools, they’re going to have a fruitful rewarding career where they can raise their families here in Idaho, and plan comfortably for retirement."

K-12 funding

Little said education has had three years of increased funding, carrying over work that had begun in prior sessions. The Legislature worked out what to do with the $330 million for K-12 education, and $80 million for in-demand careers, which had been approved during the extraordinary session of September 2022.

This year, raises for teachers were approved, and raises for classified employees were added as well.

When he entered the government, Little said starting teacher pay was around $30,000.

"We were one of the lowest 10 states in the nation," said Little, noting that Idaho will now be among the top 10 states.

"Which is really important in Idaho because Wyoming, Nevada, Oregon and Washington all pay more, and if we want kids to go into the teaching profession, they need to know that they’re going to get compensated," he said.

The appropriations passed this year also gave school districts more discretionary money to deal with local issues that vary from region to region.

“So if there’s a specific issue in Filer that’s different from Kimberly, it can be addressed by the local school board,” Little said. “Schools are different, students are different, communities are different.”

Property tax relief

"We delivered on property tax relief, just like we have the last three years," Little said. "If you’re an Idaho taxpayer, you have gotten more tax relief per person than any of the other 50 states … and this is a continuation of that."

Little asked for $120 million in ongoing tax relief, using sales and income tax to lower property taxes. The Legislature had a robust debate, and ended up agreeing to $117 million in ongoing, plus bonus money if there is a surplus.

Infrastructure

The Legislature continued to build on investments in infrastructure from last year, allocating funding for roads, water, sewer and broadband.

But, like with Launch, the path to funding was complicated. Little vetoed House Bill 292, which would have reduced the transportation infrastructure funding mechanism approved last year, calling it "a hodgepodge of policy." The Legislature voted to override Little's veto, making the bill law.

To address some of Little's concerns, however, House Bill 376 restored transportation funding, and the governor signed it.

During his Friday visit to CSI, Little championed the investment to transportation safety, bridge repairs, and large projects such as widening Interstate 84 between Twin Falls and Jerome, and the Burley-Heyburn I-84 interchange.

