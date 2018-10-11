Try 1 month for 99¢
Lamoille Canyon
Buy Now

Rocks litter the Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway after a fire blazed through the canyon.

 U.S. FOREST SERVICE

ELKO, Nev. — Fire investigators said they believe a fire that burned more than 9,000 acres in northern Nevada over the past six weeks was started by recreational shooters.

The fire started behind the Spring Creek shooting range in the Ruby Mountains on the morning of Sept. 30 and burned 9,196 acres.

If anyone has information that could help identify the person who started the fire, they should contact the Nevada State Fire Marshal’s office at 775-684-7500, the U.S. Forest Service said in a Wednesday afternoon statement.

The fire has not grown over the past week but there are still trees and shrubs smoldering within the perimeter, according to Fire Information Officer Naaman Horn. Containment was at 98 percent Wednesday.

The Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway is closed at the junction of Lamoille Highway.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments