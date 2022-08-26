Investigation underway after high-speed pursuit near Buhl

BUHL — Police are investigating a high-speed pursuit early Friday morning in rural southern Idaho.

The Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force has been called to investigate the incident, Twin Falls Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said, although law enforcement officers are not revealing many details of the chase and aftermath.

The Critical Incident Task Force includes all area law enforcement agencies and is deployed during officer-involved shootings or other incidents involving officers, Lt. Justin Dimond of the Twin Falls Police Department said in a July interview.

The westbound chase on U.S. Highway 30 between Twin Falls and Buhl occurred between 2:50 and 3:30 a.m., according to a news release issued by the sheriff's office, as deputies pursued a driver in a 2006 silver Hyundai Sonata.

Deputies witnessed eastbound vehicles that were involved in near-collisions and forced off the road, as the person being pursued drove westbound in the eastbound lanes, the release said. Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is asking witnesses of the chase to call Southern Idaho Regional Communications at 208-735-1911.