High speed chase

Officers are seen behind crime scene tape at the end of a high speed chase that took place along Interstate 84 and country roads at noontime on Tuesday.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A week later, police continue to investigate a high-speed chase that ended with a man’s death.

Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson said Monday the release of further information will not take place for a while.

The Critical Incident Task Force, which is comprised of several Magic Valley law enforcement agencies, is handling the investigation into the Oct. 15 high-speed pursuit along Interstate 84 that ended at a dairy near Wendell with the driver dead.

“We are waiting for the autopsy report and that can take anywhere from eight to 12 weeks to receive,” Thueson said.

The incident is considered an officer-involved shooting, though no details of how the suspect died were released during the initial press conference held by Capt. David Neth of the Idaho State Police.

“We will not be releasing the identities of the officers involved until the investigation is completed and approved by the Gooding County Prosecutor’s Office,” Thueson said.

