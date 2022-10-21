Investigation of abortion protest looks to be at standstill

TWIN FALLS — The city prosecutor’s investigation into a confrontation that occurred in July at an abortion-rights rally appears to be at a standstill.

The July 15 incident at the College of Southern Idaho took place at the same time as the Idaho GOP convention and involved one-time political candidate Eric Parker of Blaine County and protesters.

Twin Falls City spokesman Josh Palmer told the Times-News that Prosecutor Shayne Nope wasn’t able to schedule times for Parker and the victim to meet with him, and that he planned to send letters to the two parties indicating that.

Parker, meanwhile, said Thursday that he has not been contacted by Nope and is willing to meet with him.

A request for more information regarding the case was not received by press time.

The Twin Falls Police Department investigated the incident, which gained much attention on social media. In late July, Detective Ken Rivers asked people with information, video or pictures from the protest to contact him.

Upon receiving the results of the investigation, Nope said he wanted to conduct his own investigation of the incident before deciding whether to file charges.

Parker, of Hailey, is a controversial figure who was involved in the 2014 showdown with the Bureau of Land Management at the Bundy Ranch in Clark County, Nevada.

He lost to Laurie Lickley in the May 17 primary.